IFA2018: LG OLED TV AI THINQ
View of LG OLED TV AI ThinQ display zone, a female attendant tries out the TV's AI voice assistant features with the Magic Remote
A female attendant holding the Magic Remote stands next to the LG SUPER UHD TV AI ThinQ with Google Assistant to try out the AI voice assistant feature.
A man and a woman sit in the sample AI-enabled living room discussing LG's AI ThinQ-enabled TVs
A male attendant tries out the AI assistant features of LG’s ThinQ-eabled OLED TV which displays the application bar of webOS platform on the screen