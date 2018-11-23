Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
IFA2018: LG OLED TV AI THINQ

23/11/2018

View of LG OLED TV AI ThinQ display zone, a female attendant tries out the TV's AI voice assistant features with the Magic Remote

A female attendant holding the Magic Remote stands next to the LG SUPER UHD TV AI ThinQ with Google Assistant to try out the AI voice assistant feature.

A man and a woman sit in the sample AI-enabled living room discussing LG's AI ThinQ-enabled TVs

A male attendant tries out the AI assistant features of LG’s ThinQ-eabled OLED TV which displays the application bar of webOS platform on the screen

