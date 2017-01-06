Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

06/01/2017
CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

Ahn Seung-kwon, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics discusses the company's Al smart appliances during the LG Press Conference at CES 2017

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

Another view of Ahn Seung-kwon, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics discussing the company's Al smart appliances during LG Press Conference at CES 2017

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics demonstrates the InstaView feature of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics opens the door of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics discusses the main features of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics discuss the Al connectivity of LG's home appliances with a delegate from Amazon Alexa at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics interacts with LG's CLOi Hub Robot at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics introduces the LG Lawn Mowing Robot during the LG Press Conference at CES 2017.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics introduces LG's Airport Guide Robot at its CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

LG's CLOi Hub Robot and CLoi Mini are placed on a display stand at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

Side view of a female model posing with LG CLOi Robots on stage while reporters take pictures at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.

CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE

Side view of a female model posing next to LG SIGNATURE OLED TVW and LG CLOi Robots on stage while reporters take pictures at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.

Related Content

[LG AT CES 2018] – AWARD PHOTOS
Images

[LG AT CES 2018] – AWARD PHOTOS

Learn More
[LG AT CES 2018] – BOOTH SHOT 6
Images

[LG AT CES 2018] – BOOTH SHOT 6

Learn More
[LG AT CES 2018] – BOOTH SHOT 4
Images

[LG AT CES 2018] – BOOTH SHOT 4

Learn More