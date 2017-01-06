We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CES 2017: LG PRESS CONFERENCE
Ahn Seung-kwon, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics discusses the company's Al smart appliances during the LG Press Conference at CES 2017
Another view of Ahn Seung-kwon, Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics discussing the company's Al smart appliances during LG Press Conference at CES 2017
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics demonstrates the InstaView feature of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics opens the door of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics discusses the main features of LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics discuss the Al connectivity of LG's home appliances with a delegate from Amazon Alexa at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics interacts with LG's CLOi Hub Robot at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics introduces the LG Lawn Mowing Robot during the LG Press Conference at CES 2017.
David VanderWaal, Senior Vice President, Marketing, LG Electronics introduces LG's Airport Guide Robot at its CES 2017 Press Conference.
LG's CLOi Hub Robot and CLoi Mini are placed on a display stand at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.
Side view of a female model posing with LG CLOi Robots on stage while reporters take pictures at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.
Side view of a female model posing next to LG SIGNATURE OLED TVW and LG CLOi Robots on stage while reporters take pictures at LG's CES 2017 Press Conference.