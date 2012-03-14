We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
RED DOT AND IF DESIGN AWARDS
Front view of LG Styler
A front view of LG's Botton Freezer Refrigerator
Front view of LG's LM9600 LCD TV and LG Magic Remote
Certificate logo for winners of Reddot Design Award 2012