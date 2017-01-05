We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ROBOTIC PRODUCTS
-
extension : zipimages_9845356977.zip
-
extension : imgLG-Hub-Robot-011-scaled.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Hub-Robot-021.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Hub-Robot-031.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Airport-Guide-Robot-011.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Airport-Guide-Robot-021.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Airport-Guide-Robot-03.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Airport-Cleaning-Robot-01.jpg
-
extension : imgLG-Airport-Cleaning-Robot-02.jpg
Front view of LG's CLOi home hub robot
Front view of LG's CLOi hub robot facing 45 degrees to the left
Front view of LG's CLOi hub robot leaning over to the right
LG's Airport Guide Robot is on stand-by at the premises of the airport.
Front view of LG's Airport Guide Robot facing 45 degrees to the right
Front view of LG's Airport Guide Robot with the airport map on its display
Front view of LG's Airport Cleaning Robot facing 30 degrees to the right
Front view of LG's Airport Cleaning Robot