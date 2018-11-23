We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA2018: LG Signature Kitchen Suite
View of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone with the company's top-of-the-line AI-enabled home appliances
Side view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone designed in cooperation with Italian design company Valcucine
Side view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone designed in cooperation with Italian design company Arclinea
Wide-angle view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone
Another view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone, three models are standing in the kitchen.
A close view of a refrigerator in the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone, a model is opening the fridge door.
Another side view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone, three models are standing in the kitchen
Another wide-angle view of the LG Signature Kitchen Suite display zone, two models are pointing the way inside