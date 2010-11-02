We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TO SHOWCASE “KITCHENS AROUND THE WORLD”
Screenshot of LG’s online cooking portal home page
Screenshot of LG’s online cooking portal ‘recipes from France’ section
Screenshot of LG’s online cooking portal ‘recipes from Korea’ section, showing the recipe for popular Korean dish Bulgogi and how to prepare it
Screenshot of LG’s online cooking portal ‘in the pantry’ section, with options to learn more about Asparagus, Zucchini and Garlic among others