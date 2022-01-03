Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG World Premiere at CES Showcases Today’s Innovations for a Better Tomorrow_2

03/01/2022

Share this content

1-HA-Virtual-Exhibition_

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

2-World-Premier_HA-Awards

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

3-World-Premier_HA

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

4-World-Premier_LGHome

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

5-World-Premier_main-page

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

6-World-Premier_metaverse

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

7-World-Premier_objet-01

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

8-World-Premier_objet-02

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

9-World-Premier_ThinQ-01

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

10-World-Premier_ThinQ-02

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

11-World-Premier_ThinQ-washer-push

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s new home appliances will be featured in the virtual exhibition halls aptly named LG Home, LG Home by Objet Collection and LG ThinQ.

12-World-Premier_HE-Virtual-Studio_04

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s Home Entertainment showcase will be featured in LG Virtual Studio in three individual zones: LG OLED on Metaverse, Virtual Showroom and LG OLED Art.

13-World-Premier_HE-Virtual-Studio_03-scaled

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s Home Entertainment showcase will be featured in LG Virtual Studio in three individual zones: LG OLED on Metaverse, Virtual Showroom and LG OLED Art.

World-Premier_HE-Virtual-Studio-02

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s Home Entertainment showcase will be featured in LG Virtual Studio in three individual zones: LG OLED on Metaverse, Virtual Showroom and LG OLED Art.

World-Premier_HE-Virtual-Studio-01

At CES 2022, LG is presenting its vision for an enhanced lifestyle and a better future for all. LG’s Home Entertainment showcase will be featured in LG Virtual Studio in three individual zones: LG OLED on Metaverse, Virtual Showroom and LG OLED Art.