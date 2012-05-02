We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S “MY ECO HOME”
-
extension : ziplg-s-my-eco-home-/images_32215.zip
-
extension : imgConcept_Kitchen_of_My_Eco_Home_1000.jpg
-
extension : imgCore_Technology_Selection_in_My_Eco_Home_1000.jpg
-
extension : imgInterior_Personalization_with_Friends_Photo_1000.jpg
-
extension : imgInviting_Friends_at_My_Eco_Home_1000.jpg
-
extension : imgMy_Eco_Home_Main_Page_1000.jpg
-
extension : imgMy_Eco_Home_Main_Page_10002.jpg
-
extension : imgPersonalization_with_Friends_Photos_1000.jpg
The main page of the official website for LG’s My Eco Home campaign
The facebook friend invitation feature of LG’s My Eco Home website
A Facebook page layout designed to promote LG’s My Eco Home campaign and its official website
Inside view of a virtual eco-friendly kitchen offered on LG’s My Eco Home website
A section on LG's My Eco Home website which introduces the company's environment-friendly technologies incorporated into its home appliances
An interactive section of LG's Eco Home which allows visitors to customize their framed photo in order to decorate the eco-friendly kitchen
An interactive section of LG's My Eco Home website which overlays the portraits of visitors on the cookies that are being brought into LG's ultra wave.