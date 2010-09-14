We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OPTIMUS ONE WITH GOOGLE AND LG OPTIMUS CHIC.
Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, shows off the LG Optimus One.
Dr. Skott Ahn sits on the LG Optimus stage while discussing LG’s new phones and strategies in operating the business.
Dr. Skott Ahn answers questions on the LG Optimus Chic and One models from the event’s host at the LG Optimus event.
Dr. Skott Ahn answers questions from the host on the LG Optimus stage.
Dr. Skott Ahn, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, touches the screen of the LG Optimus One.