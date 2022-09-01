We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MoodUP™ Refrigerator at IFA 2022
A woman is remotely playing music via a built-in Bluetooth speaker of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator at the house party
A woman conveniently changes the color of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator panel door with the smartphone
A woman is changing the color of the MoodUPTM refrigerator panel door with one touch
LG MoodUPTM InstaView refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White color
LG MoodUPTM InstaView refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White colors with the light on
LG MoodUPTM kimchi refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White color
LG MoodUPTM refrigerator in Paris theme color
LG MoodUPTM refrigerator in Paris theme color with the light on
LG MoodUPTM kimchi refrigerator in Paris theme color
The LED wall modularizes the color-changing door panels of the LG MoodUP refrigerator at the MoodUP Innovation Zone during IFA 2022
The LED wall modularizes the color theme of door panels of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator at the MoodUP Innovation Zone during the IFA 2022
A man on the right is indicating at one of MoodUPTM refrigerators in front of the LED wall at IFA 2022
A man in the middle is indicating at one of MoodUPTM refrigerators in front of the LED wall at IFA 2022
LG MoodUPTM refrigerator door panel colors can be changed via the ThinQ app