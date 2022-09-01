Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MoodUP™ Refrigerator at IFA 2022

01/09/2022

A woman is remotely playing music via a built-in Bluetooth speaker of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator at the house party

A woman conveniently changes the color of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator panel door with the smartphone

A woman is changing the color of the MoodUPTM refrigerator panel door with one touch

LG MoodUPTM InstaView refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White color

LG MoodUPTM InstaView refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White colors with the light on

LG MoodUPTM kimchi refrigerator in Lux Gray and Lux White color

LG MoodUPTM refrigerator in Paris theme color

LG MoodUPTM refrigerator in Paris theme color with the light on

LG MoodUPTM kimchi refrigerator in Paris theme color

The LED wall modularizes the color-changing door panels of the LG MoodUP refrigerator at the MoodUP Innovation Zone during IFA 2022

The LED wall modularizes the color theme of door panels of the LG MoodUPTM refrigerator at the MoodUP Innovation Zone during the IFA 2022

A man on the right is indicating at one of MoodUPTM refrigerators in front of the LED wall at IFA 2022

A man in the middle is indicating at one of MoodUPTM refrigerators in front of the LED wall at IFA 2022

LG MoodUPTM refrigerator door panel colors can be changed via the ThinQ app

