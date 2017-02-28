We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MWC 2017: BOOTH IMAGES
Conference attendees walk around and test out the products at the LG's MWC 2017 booth.
Closer view of conference attendees walking around and testing out the smartphones at LG's MWC 2017 booth
A different view of conference attendees walking around and testing out the smartphones at LG's MWC 2017 booth
Close view of visitors testing out the LG TONE Flex Premium Bluetooth headsets at the LG TONE Studio zone at MWC 2017
Another view of visitors testing out the LG TONE Flex Premium Bluetooth headsets at the LG TONE Studio zone at MWC 2017
A woman tries out a sample of the LG Watch Sport smart watch at LG's MWC 2017 booth.