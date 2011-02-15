We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPTIMUS 3D
Front view of LG’s OPTIMUS 3D
Rear view of LG’s OPTIMUS 3D
Front view of LG’s OPTIMUS 3D PHONE in its horizontal position
A front view of the horizontal LG Optimus 3D switching between apps
LG_Optimus_3D_Horizontal_Front-Onshot_03
Front of the vertical LG Optimus 3D in the stocks app
Close-up of the phone’s rear camera area
Close-up of the bottom of the LG Optimus 3D's front screen
Rear view of the horizontal LG Optimus 3D
The LG Optimus 3D balancing on its bottom left corner
Rear view of the vertical LG Optimus 3D
Right-side view of the LG Optimus 3D
Left-side view of the LG Optimus 3D
Front view of the horizontal LG Optimus 3D selecting the camera app
Front and rear view of the LG Optimus 3D
Front view of the LG Optimus 3D using the weather app