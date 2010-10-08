We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PRESIDENT NASHEED PANEL INSTALLATION
Mohamed Nasheed, president of the Maldives, helps install a solar panel on the president’s official residence, Mulee Aage Palace.
The president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, makes a speech at the Mulee Aage Palace to commemorate the installation of LG solar panels.