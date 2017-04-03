“TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA x LG: S.F_SENSES OF THE FUTURE” LIGHTS UP MILANO DESIGN WEEK

TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA x LG: S.F_Senses of the Future offers visitors a feast for their senses and a taste of what the future holds by combining LG’s cutting-edge technology with Tokujin Yoshioka’s groundbreaking experimental design techniques. One part of the exhibition conveys the story of hope for the future through a commonplace object in people’s lives – the S.F chair. But these are no ordinary chairs, but ones borne of science fiction. A total of seventeen S.F chairs have been artfully ensconced with LG’s advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. The chairs are both static and dynamic because of the brilliant flashes emitted from the double-sided panels and portray a meditation on the blindingly fast speed of modern day life. Visitors will be able to sit in the S.F chairs, experiencing at the same time the next-generation of display technology.