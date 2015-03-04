LG PRESENTA SU ÚLTIMO SMARTWATCH, LG WATCH URBANE LTE

Madrid, February 26, 2015 -LG continues to bet on wireless technology, which is why it has shown the world’s first LTE smartwatch at the Mobile World Congress 2015 (MWC) that took place in Barcelona. The new LG Watch Urbane LTE is a new generation wearable that includes NFC and other new features that have never been offered by this type of devices.

The LG Watch Urbane LTE is LG’s fourth and most ambitious smartwatch. It combines the style and sophistication of an analog clock with the high-tech technology around its 1.3-inch circular P-OLED screen. Beneath its dial and stainless steel body, the LG Watch Urbane LTE houses all the features of a smartphone. You can answer calls and send messages, as with any 4G phone. With mobile network connectivity, this smartwatch also has push-to-talk (PTT) functionality, that is, by pressing a button users can communicate with other devices in the same network as if it were a walkie talkie.

The LG Watch Urbane LTE works with a new operating system for LG wearables, developed specifically for the company’s devices. Beyond the operating system, this smartwatch inherits most of the features of the LG Watch R, including the Always-on environment mode functionality. The new LG Watch Urbane LTE comes equipped with a long-lasting 700mAh battery, which gives it a great autonomy for calls and time of use, it can even stand several days in sleep mode.

“The LG Watch Urbane is an example of the kind of innovation that only leaders in LTE technology can perform,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics’ mobile telephony division. “This smartwatch opens a new field of possibilities, being the first in this category with LTE connectivity and which really looks like a classic watch, its development fits perfectly within our philosophy of innovating to make people’s lives easier”.

This smartwatch has on the right side of the dial three buttons that allow access to the functions without having to scroll through the menus on the screen. The button above is the access to the quick configuration menu where the user can consult and adjust the use of the battery, the brightness of the screen, the volume or the connection settings. The one in the center changes between the clock interface and a list of installed applications. And the button below is used to go back when you press fast, but if you press it for a long time the emergency functionality is activated by automatically calling any pre-configured number and sending the person’s location.

The LG Watch Urbane LTE stands out for its innovative connectivity options in the wearables market. From the wrist, users will have access to their virtual wallet thanks to NFC technology, which means they can pay for meals, movie tickets and even public transport, without having to look for the wallet in their pocket. With this payment system, not only will it be possible to buy cinema tickets but you can also have a reminder a few hours before.

This smartwatch is also designed for athletes, since it has a heart rate monitor and advanced motion sensors that make it much easier to track physical activity than with a smartphone. In addition to this functionality, the LG Watch Urbane LTE includes features for golf lovers, cyclists or hikers. This wearable has an IP67 certification, which means that it is resistant to dust and water, being able to submerge at a depth of 1 meter of water up to 30 minutes.

LG Watch Urbane adapts to the tastes of each person or the different occasions, since it has a clock interface that allows to change from the bottom of the dial to the hands. For this you can even use photos from a smartphone or tablet.

Technical characteristics

· Processor: 1.2 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 400

· Operating System: LG platform for wearables

· Display: 1.3 inches P-circular OLED (320 x 320 pixels / 245 ppi)

· Network: LTE

· Memory: 4GB eMMC / 1GB LPDDR3

· Battery: 700 mAh

· Sensors: 9-Axis, barometer, GPS and PPG heart rate monitor

· Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.0LE / NFC

· Finishes: Silver

· Water and dust resistant (IP67)

· Others: Speaker and microphone

###