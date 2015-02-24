Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G Flex2 : Product Story Video

Multimedia 25/02/2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAoZlV10Czc&feature=youtu.be

 

Here’s the story movie for the LG G Flex2. With the G Flex2, LG has improved upon its predecessor in every way possible with a more advanced design, faster performance and most importantly, greater convenience. This movie will unveil the behind the scenes of its innovative design, powerful performance and intuitive user experience.

 

MWC 2015 : 2nd-5th March 2015 @ Barcelona, Spain.

 

For more information on MWC 2015 and our new products, visit :

 

#2015
