LG G Flex2 : Product Story Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAoZlV10Czc&feature=youtu.be
Here’s the story movie for the LG G Flex2. With the G Flex2, LG has improved upon its predecessor in every way possible with a more advanced design, faster performance and most importantly, greater convenience. This movie will unveil the behind the scenes of its innovative design, powerful performance and intuitive user experience.
MWC 2015 : 2nd-5th March 2015 @ Barcelona, Spain.
