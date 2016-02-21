We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G5 DAY: FULL VIDEO, FEBRUARY 21 IN BARCELONA
Multimedia 22/02/2016
https://youtu.be/pc0B_3gDSAQ
The new LG G5 has finally revealed itself to the crowd starting with the LG G5 Day event that just took place at Barcelona, Spain!
Watch the live stream here in case you’ve missed the fun and stay tuned as exciting moments continue at the MWC 2016.