LG Watch Urbane : Official Product Video (Full Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2h-ZtMjuKk&feature=youtu.be
Unveiling all features of the genuine smart piece. Call receiving, activity tracking, music control, schedule reminder and SNS notifications all crafted in a luxurious lining for a better, innovative living.
MWC 2015 : 2nd-5th March 2015 @ Barcelona, Spain.
For more information on MWC 2015 and our new products, visit :
