We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MWC 2015 Press Conference Day (Full Version)
Multimedia 04/03/2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaBbK4uAtwc&feature=youtu.be
The world’s greatest mobile event, Mobile World Congress(MWC) 2015 is being hosted at Barcelona.
To find out LG’s latest products, watch the full video of LG Mobile Press Conference.
MWC 2015 : 2nd-5th March 2015 @ Barcelona, Spain.
For more information, visit:
http://plus.google.com/+LGMobileHQ
http://www.facebook.com/LGMobile
http://instagram.com/lgmobileglobal