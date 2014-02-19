INTRODUCING G2 MINI, LG’S FIRST “COMPACT” SMARTPHONE

SEOUL, Feb. 19, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its first ever “compact” smartphone, G2 mini, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. Developed as a smaller version of the award-winning LG G2, the G2 mini will introduce most of the G2’s premium UX features to a new global audience.

User-friendly UX features found in LG’s premium G Series flagship models, such as Guest Mode, Plug & Pop, Clip Tray and Capture Plus, have been carried over to the G2 mini to satisfy a generation of new users. And because the global mid-tier smartphone was designed to meet the needs of millions of customers around the world, the G2 mini will be available in many variations: Single/Dual SIM, 3G/4G LTE and four vibrant color options, among others.

Now mature, the smartphone market has settled into categories of premium devices with display sizes above 5-inches and mid-tier devices in the 4.5-inch range.1 As a 4.7-inch device with optimum hardware unmatched in its class, the G2 mini is anticipated to further satisfy consumer demand for a practical smartphone with premium features. As a compact version of the smartphone that has earned a number of “Best of 2013” awards from the media, the G2 mini maintains the innovative design heritage of the Rear Key first introduced in the G2. The 4.7-inch screen and 2,440mAh battery are both top-in-class and the bright IPS display and powerful Quad-Core processor provide a superb multitasking experience. And the G2 mini comes with Android 4.4 KitKat for the most up-to-date and optimized Android experience currently available.

“The G2 mini is all about bringing the best user experience of the G2 to a more compact, mid-tier device, giving millions of customers the opportunity to benefit from the LG premium experience,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “This device offers the perfect balance of modern design and practical UX in a compact package without compromising performance.”

The G2 mini will being its global rollout in March with the 3G Dual SIM model in CIS countries followed soon after by major markets in the Middle East, Latin America and Asia — including Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan — and Europe. The G2 mini will make its global debut at LG’s Booth in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via during MWC 2014.

Key Specifications:

– Chipset: 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core MSM8926 (LTE) / MSM8226 (3G)

1.7GHz Nvidia Quad Core Tegra 4i (LATAM LTE version)

– Display: 4.7-inch qHD IPS (960 x 540)

– Memory: 8GB eMMC / 1GB RAM / SD Card Slot

– Camera: Rear 8.0MP / 13.0MP (LATAMLTE version) / Front 1.3MP

– Battery: 2,440mAh (removable)

– Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

– Size: 129.6 x 66.0 x 9.8mm

– Weight: 121g

– Network: Cat. 4 & VoLTE / Cat. 3(LATAM), HSPA+ 21Mbps (3G)

– Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), A-GPS, NFC (4G LTE version only)

– Colors: Titan Black, Lunar White, Red, Gold (depending on region)

– Other: Plug & Pop, Guest Mode, Clip Tray, Quick Window, etc.

1NDP DisplaySearch: http://goo.gl/C6n5EE

