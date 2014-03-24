We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KEY LG SMARTPHONES TO GET KNOCK CODE™ UPGRADE
LG’s Newest UX Feature to be Available for G2 and G Flex
SEOUL, Mar. 25, 2014— As announced at Mobile World Congress last month, Knock Code™ will be a key feature in LG smartphone models this year, including G Pro 2, G2 mini, F Series and L SeriesIII. Now LG Electronics (LG) will make its innovative Knock Code™ feature available on earlier LG smartphone models via a firmware update starting in April. Owners of LG G2 and G Flex in specific countries will be the first to receive the Knock Code™ update which will give users instant access to their smartphones via a customized “knock” pattern.
With recent consumer research showing that most users check and unlock their devices between 100 and 150 times a day, LG was inspired to further enhance its KnockON feature with a higher layer of security and convenience. KnockOn, which LG patented in 2008, was the perfect foundation to further develop Knock Code™, which is unique in its ability to both wake and unlock the phone in one step, a clear time-saver for users. It’s no surprise that more than 50 percent of participants in a recent survey selected Knock Code™ as the most anticipated feature of G Pro 2, demonstrating the real need for an alternate solution to smartphone security.1
The consumer benefits of LG’s Knock Code™ technology are obvious in its ability to wake and unlock the phone simultaneously, providing more convenience and greater security over conventional password and pattern-based security options. With Knock Code™, the smartphone display is divided into four invisible quadrants. The user taps or “knocks” anywhere from two to eight times in the quadrants in a specific sequence. With more than 80,000 possible combinations and no fingerprint streaks, Knock Code™ offers a level of security far greater than other devices, even those with fingerprint recognition systems. And because Knock Code™ can be implemented anywhere on the screen in any size without having to view the screen, there’s no chance of password theft. In addition to being safer and more convenient, Knock Code™ is also more responsive compared to bio-recognition systems, which are much more susceptible to variations in the environment.
“LG engineers placed a great amount of emphasis on providing users with exceptional security and convenience when developing Knock Code,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Making Knock Code accessible to a wider audience is consistent with our direction to differentiate LG mobile devices on the basis of user experience.”
Details of availability of the Knock Code™ upgrade will be announced locally in the weeks ahead.
