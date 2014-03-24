KEY LG SMARTPHONES TO GET KNOCK CODE™ UPGRADE

The consumer benefits of LG’s Knock Code™ technology are obvious in its ability to wake and unlock the phone simultaneously, providing more convenience and greater security over conventional password and pattern-based security options. With Knock Code™, the smartphone display is divided into four invisible quadrants. The user taps or “knocks” anywhere from two to eight times in the quadrants in a specific sequence. With more than 80,000 possible combinations and no fingerprint streaks, Knock Code™ offers a level of security far greater than other devices, even those with fingerprint recognition systems. And because Knock Code™ can be implemented anywhere on the screen in any size without having to view the screen, there’s no chance of password theft. In addition to being safer and more convenient, Knock Code™ is also more responsive compared to bio-recognition systems, which are much more susceptible to variations in the environment.