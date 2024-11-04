Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Accelerates Vietnam R&D Operations With Multi-Industry Focus

Corporate 05/11/2024

LGEDV Emerges as Strategic R&D Hub, Expanding Research Portfolio  
to Automotive Components, webOS and Home Appliances 

A photo of LG logo

SEOUL, Nov. 5, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its research and development (R&D) capabilities in Vietnam, expanding its local research program into areas including vehicle components, the webOS platform and home appliances. 

 

This year, LG’s Vietnamese R&D subsidiary, LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV), has integrated living, kitchen and air solutions – all considered core products – into its software development and verification portfolio. 

 

LG established its local R&D network in Vietnam in 2016 with the opening of the R&D Center in Hanoi. Growing its on-the-ground capabilities, the company set up two additional R&D branch offices in Haiphong and Da Nang in 2020. Last year, LG reorganized its Vietnamese research structure, bringing the VS R&D Center under the auspices of LGEDV, which has now become one of the company’s key research institutes in Southeast Asia.

 

LGEDV primarily focuses on software development and verification for LG’s In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, which are central to the company’s strong performance in the B2B mobility solutions sector. The IVI business, which covers telematics, Audio Video Navigation (AVN) and clusters, accounts for more than 50 percent of all revenue generated by LG’s vehicle component solutions business. In addition to IVI systems, LGEDV has been involved in the development of the webOS platform since 2022, and has expanded its scope to include home appliances this year. 

 

LG is continuously strengthening its R&D competencies in Vietnam through various recruitment and talent development initiatives, including in-house training programs led by experts from LG headquarters. The company has successfully attracted and nurtured talented individuals from Vietnam’s young, well-educated population.

 

Vietnam’s highly-skilled R&D workforce continues to grow, supported by the government’s aggressive R&D talent development strategies, which center on the cultivation of ICT talent at Hanoi National University. According to Vietnam’s General Statistics Office, the country’s population exceeded 100 million last year, with people under the age of 40 accounting for approximately 60 percent of the total populace.

 

Indicative of the caliber of Vietnam-educated developers, five out of ten coding experts selected by LG last year were from LGEDV. Huynh Tan Y, a researcher with LGEDV, won the LG Coding Competition at the LG Software Developer Conference (SDC) 2023, which involved around 100 developers from all across the LG Group.

 

LGEDV currently employs around 1,100 research staff, with plans to increase this figure to over 1,200 by the end of the year. A testament to LG’s effectiveness in the area of R&D recruitment and talent development, the company’s rapidly-growing Vietnamese R&D workforce numbered only 200 as recently as 2019. 

 

LG is building a global system of close R&D cooperation, with Korea at its center, and aims to further strengthen its capabilities in product development and technology research.

 

The company maintains research institutes and development teams under each of its business units, with the CTO division developing core technologies from a mid to long-term perspective. In Korea, LG has R&D arms in Seocho, Yangjae, Gasan, Incheon, Changwon and Magok, while internationally, it operates 22 research institutes spanning North America, Europe, Japan, India and Vietnam. These institutes focus on global R&D activities and business responses geared toward identifying future growth engines.

 

Along with world-class R&D centers, LG’s Vietnam operations encompass manufacturing facilities in Haiphong, producing washing machines, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners and IVI products, as well as a sales subsidiary in Hanoi.

 

# # # 

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More