LG ACTION CAM MAKES LIVE STREAMING WHILE ON THE GO EASIER THAN EVER

SEOUL, July 19, 2016 — LG’s latest Friend smartphone companion device rolls out today in South Korea to be followed by other key markets in the weeks to come. LG Action CAMLTE offers robust features that allow for filming in dynamic environments and its built-in LTE connectivity, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 650 processor, means users can stream directly to sites such as YouTube Live via wireless 3G or 4G networks.

Rated IP67, LG Action CAMLTE is dust- and sand- proof allowing it to be immersed in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. In addition to the included mount, this rugged camera is compatible with various third party action camera mounts and accessories to capture smooth footage while attached to helmets or moving vehicles.

Images and videos shot with LG Action CAMLTE can be downloaded and saved on paired smartphones via the Action CAMLTE app available on Google Play. The camera can record up to three hours of Full HD video on smartphones running Android 5.0 or iOS9 and higher. The durable camera can also function as a CCTV camera for home monitoring with images and videos saved to users’ smartphones.*

“LG and Qualcomm Technologies have worked closely together over the years, and we are delighted that LG is extending the Snapdragon relationship, adding the LG Action CAMLTE to the existing 360 CAM and of course the amazing G5 itself,” said Anthony Murray, senior vice president and general manager, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd.

“LG Action CAMLTE offers a new and exciting experience with unparalleled features and innovation,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and Mobile Communications Company. “We are committed to developing a range of new Friends for LG G5 as well as premium LG smartphones in the pipeline.”

Earlier this year, LG organized developer conferences in Korea and the United States and distributed an SDK to encourage development of LG Friends as well as sponsoring a competition to attract the best Friends ideas.

Price and exact date of availability will be announced locally.

Key Specifications:

Camera: 1/2.3-inch 12.3MP (150-degree wide angle lens) / 1.55 x 1.55㎛pixels

Connectivity: LTE / 3G / Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / USB Type-C 2.0 / Bluetooth 4.1

Video Recording: UHD 30fps / Full HD 30, 60fps / HD 30, 60, 120fps

Video Live Streaming: HD (up to 30fps)

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 650 Processor

Snapdragon 650 Processor Memory: 2GB RAM / 4GB ROM (OS only) / microSD (up to 2TB)

Size: 35 x 35 x 79.7mm

Weight: 99g

Others: IP67 / GPS / Accelerometer / Gyroscope

Color: Titan Silver* Feature to be available with upcoming software update.

