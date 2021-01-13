LG and Element AI Collaborate on Content Hub for AI Experience Exchange

SEOUL, Jan. 13, 2021 — At CES® 2021, LG Electronics (LG) president and CTO Dr. I.P. Park and Element AI CEO Jean-François Gagné will unveil AIX Exchange: The Future of AI and Human Experience, a multifaceted digital report that includes in-depth interviews with leading experts in AI, consumer advocacy, design and business. AIX Exchange builds on the Levels of Artificial Intelligence Experience (AIX) Framework which launched at CES in 2020 and proposes a shared definition for advancements in consumer AI while maintaining a focus on human-centric design.

The multimedia report explores AIX design across six core themes titled Public Perception, Ethics, Transparency, User Experience, Context and Relationships, each with multiple sub themes that interlink, such as the importance of user interface for building transparency and how a clear purpose for AI products can support adoption by end users. To ensure it appeals to all stakeholders, there is also an Understanding AI section that helps public audiences follow along with some of the technical aspects of the discussion.

“We felt like there were many different discussions happening from different stakeholders across different platforms and we wanted to create an accessible way for the industry to explore these important topics in one place,” explains LG’s Dr. Park. “This effort isn’t about answering questions but to ask them in the frame of the end user. We hope that by raising the issues and opportunities presented by AI, we can better understand what is at stake and help shape the future through collaboration.”

The report comes at an important time for a technology that is increasingly finding itself in our homes, our cars and our pockets. McKinsey estimates AI techniques have the potential to create between USD 3.5 trillion and USD 5.8 trillion1 in value annually while PwC estimates that 30 percent of jobs are at potential risk of automation by mid-2030s.2

“AIX Exchange was created to bring together a wide range of expert perspectives on the future of AI and its application for human spaces, such as in the home, the car, at work and in public,” says Gagné. “Many in the industry see the overwhelming potential of the technology but also the perils and the need to come together to help shape and safeguard our future.”

Interviews were conducted and captured over Zoom between September and November, 2020 and included talks with:

Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila and recent Turing Award winner

Rodney Brooks, robotics entrepreneur who founded iRobot Corp., inventor of the Roomba robot vacuum

Christina J. Colclough, global policymaker focused on workers’ rights and the impact of technology

David Foster, Head of Lyft Transit, Bikes and Scooters

Yuko Harayama, who helped develop Japan’s Society 5.0 roadmap as Executive Member of Japan’s Council for Science, Technology and Innovation

Charles Lee Isbell Jr., Dean of Computing at Georgia Tech

Helena Leurent, Director General of global consumer rights group, Consumers International

Bo Peng, Portfolio Director at renowned design agency IDEO

Jeff Poggi, Co-CEO of the McIntosh Group

Sri Shivananda, SVP and CTO at PayPal

Max Welling, VP Technologies at Qualcomm Netherlands and research chair in Machine Learning, University of Amsterdam

Alex Zafiroglu, Deputy Director at the 3A Institute (3Ai, Australian National University)

Interviews can be watched or listened to through the AIX Exchange YouTube channel or through the report itself, which also includes references to recent developments in the industry, sharable consumer-friendly content such as an infographic on the History of AI and even an AI-generated conversational research report that uses natural language processing and deep learning to observe the different ways stakeholder groups are talking about AI.

Customers or researchers are encouraged to visit www.AIXexchange.com to discover the perspective of AI experts and leaders in various fields such as design, anthropology, policy, consumer and employee advocacy. Visit LG’s virtual CES 2021 exhibition to see LG’s CTO speak about the importance of open innovation and partnerships at LG Future Talk.

