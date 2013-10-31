LG AND GOOGLE INTRODUCE GOOGLE NEXUS 5

The camera in Nexus 5 features LG Innotek’s acclaimed optical image stabilizer technology which was first introduced in the LG G2. Mated to an 8MP camera with longer exposures, less blur and less noise, Nexus 5 is unmatched in dim light performance. Nexus 5 also includes Photo Sphere making it easy to capture a series of photos and turn them into a seamless 360-degree experience. And Google can create Auto Awesome photos and movies from the content in your library to share with friends and family. Moreover, the improved HDR+ mode in Nexus 5 instantaneously captures a burst of shots and applies computational photography to intelligently fuse these images together into one perfect photo with a greater range of shadows and light culled from the multiple exposure and color data.