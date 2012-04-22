LG AND POPULAR KOREAN BOY BAND SUPER JUNIOR INVITE FANS TO A VIRTUAL CONCERT

SEOUL, Apr. 23, 2012 -– LG Electronics (LG) and one of Korea’s most famous boy “idol” groups, Super Junior, will invite fans in Asia to the LG Optimus Super Concert to celebrate the launch of LG’s new Optimus L-Series in Asia. The virtual concert will kick-off this week in Indonesia before moving on to Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines. The concert dates will coincide with the availa-bility of the Optimus L-Series in each country.

The LG Optimus Super Concert will be held in a virtual space so every fan can enjoy a VIP guest-like experience. Fans can participate in the event via local LG Mobile Facebook pages in the participating countries. During the six-week event, 2,100 lucky winners will win special “Mr. Simple” music video CD co-produced by LG and Super Junior. The CD also contains behind-the-scenes footage on the making of the video.

“Asia is one of the most important regions for LG’s smartphone business,” said Brian Na, Executive Vice President and the Head of Global Sales and Marketing of LG Mobile Communications Company. “Through the launch of the Optimus L-Series and our sponsorship of this virtual concert, we hope to deliver a broader mobile experience to a wider audience of consumers.”

The Optimus L-Series of smartphones includes the Optimus L7, L5, and L3, with the Optimus L3 to be rolled-out this month with the Optimus L7 to follow in May. L-Style’s design philosophy is comprised of five aesthetic elements: Modern Square Style for a comfortable grip, Floating Mass Technology for a slimmer look, Seamless Layout for a more intuitive arrangement of keys, Harmonized Design Contrast utilizing metallic accents and Sensuous Slim Shape that naturally draws one’s attention.

LOCAL FACEBOOK PAGE :

Indonesia: http://www.facebook.com/lgmobileindonesia

Vietnam: http://www.facebook.com/lgmobile.vietnam

Taiwan: http://www.facebook.com/lgmobile.com.tw

Singapore: https:// www.facebook.com/lgmobilesingapore

HongKong: http://www.facebook.com/lghklifesgood

Malaysia: https://www.facebook.com/LGEMalaysia

Philippines: https://www.facebook.com/LGOptimusPH

