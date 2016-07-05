LG AND VOLKSWAGEN COMMIT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP CONNECTED CAR PLATFORM

SEOUL, July 6, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) and Volkswagen AG have entered into a memorandum of understanding signaling their commitment to cooperate on the research and development of a next-generation connected car service platform.

Key LG executives present at the signing at Volkswagen HQ in Wolfsburg, Germany included Richard Choi, head of LG Cloud Center, Lee Sang-yong, head of LG Vehicle Infotainment System Research Lab. Representing Volkswagen were Prof. Thomas Form, head of Electronics and Vehicle Research and Robert Kattner, head of Vehicle Information Systems Research.

The two companies will work together to develop Volkswagen’s Cross-Over-Platform to enhance vehicle connectivity and convenience. Using the latest in cloud technology, the goal of the new platform is to offer drivers a seamless digital life with access to features such as smart home services and location based services from their vehicles

Over the course of the next few years, LG and Volkswagen will collaborate to:

Develop technologies that bring together the connected car and the smart home, giving drivers the ability to control and monitor smart devices in their homes — such as lights, security systems and household supplies — from the road.

Develop a notification center that understands context and delivers notices in an intuitive and safe manner and also provides optimized recommendations for drivers to respond based on real-time situations.

Develop optimized next generation infotainment technology for connected cars.

“Volkswagen is pressing on with the digitalization of its brands,” said Professor Form at the official signing of the agreement. “Our focus in doing so is always on our customers. For them, comfort, safety and energy efficiency play a central role. LG is a strong, reliable partner in the implementation of new features and one of the drivers of innovation in the networked household. We look forward to working with LG and to developing in future simple, easy-to-use smart home solutions for our customers integrated into our vehicle systems.”

“LG Electronics and Volkswagen are teaming up to develop the next generation of connected car platform that allows wide integration with smart home services and adoption of open IoT connectivity technologies,” said Richard Choi, head of the LG Cloud Center. “We think LG’s expertise in smart technology together with Volkswagen’s leadership in the automotive space will revolutionize the way drivers interact with their vehicles.”

This latest agreement is an example of the long and mutually beneficial relationship LG and Volkswagen have developed over decades. LG was one of the first electronics companies to commit itself to the automotive industry with the launch of its Vehicle Components division in July 2013. Even before then, LG has been working closely with Volkswagen since 2007, supplying advanced audio-visuals products for vehicles and establishing a reputation for reliability and technological innovation.

In March in 2015, Volkswagen subsidiary Italdesign Guigiaro unveiled its GEA concept car at the Geneva Motor Show with seven key components supplied by LG Electronics, including the holographic display, connected smart watch, rear lamp and camera. In July, LG was selected as Volkswagen’s strategic electronics supplier and also listed as a partner company on its FAST (Future Automotive Supply Tracks) program. At CES earlier this year, the two companies successfully demonstrated an advanced smart home service that could be controlled remotely from a vehicle.

