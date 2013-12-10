LG ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER GOOGLE PLAY EDITION TABLET

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2013 — The LG G Pad 8.3 from LG Electronics (LG) will be the first device ever to be designated a Google Play Edition tablet. Google’s first Android Open Source Project (AOSP) tablet will feature the latest Android operating system, Android™ 4.4, KitKat®. The LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition reference device will be available for purchase starting today in the United States on Google Play™.

With the perfect combination of KitKat’s Full-screen Immersive mode and LG’s stunning 1920 x 1200 WUXGA Full HD IPS display, this special edition of LG G Pad 8.3 offers an optimal viewing experience. Apps can utilize every pixel on the G Pad 8.3 screen to create full-bleed UIs reaching edge to edge. With the ability to hide the system UI such as the status bar and navigation bar, this feature is ideal for rich visual content such as photos, videos, maps, books and games.

“LG’s working relationship with Google has always been strong and our collaboration on the first-ever Google Play Edition tablet is proof of that commitment,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition is a device with hardware and software that has been optimized for a truly consumer-friendly experience. There’s nothing else like it out there in the marketplace.”

The LG G Pad 8.3 was designed based on insights from consumers resulting in a compact, modern-looking device accentuating sleek lines and subtle curves for comfortable holding with one hand. The powerful 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 CPU and 4,600mAh battery provide both performance and long-life between charges.

The LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition will be available in glossy Indigo Black for USD 349.99. Availability in other countries has not yet been determined at this time.

Key Specifications:

• Processor: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 Processor

• Operating System: Android™ 4.4, KitKat®

• Display: 8.3-inch Full HD IPS WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels / 273 ppi)

• Memory: 16GB eMMC

• RAM: 2GB LPDDR2

• Camera: Rear 5.0MP / Front 1.3MP

• Battery: 4,600mAh

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi

• Size: 216.8 x 126.5 x 8.3mm

• Weight: 338g

• Colors: Indigo Black

# # #