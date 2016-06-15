We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO ITS X SERIES
X Power, X Mach, X Style and X Max Fill Out
LG’s X Series with Unique Features and Exceptional Value
SEOUL, June 16, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced four new X series smartphones that share many of the top end features found on LG’s flagship G and V series handsets. X power, X mach, X style and X max join the X cam and X screen to bring additional depth and options to LG’s lineup of mass-tier offerings. These new phones will start rolling out later this month in markets around the world.
Each new device in the X series lineup have a unique feature which is matched to a specific user need or interest, such as greater battery capacity, faster processor, more sophisticated styling or a larger display.
The X power is aimed at the most power-hungry users who will appreciate the 4,100mAh battery in the 7.9mm slim body. Fast charging (PE+) technology enables the X power to charge at twice the normal speed, allowing users to do more with their phone for longer.
The X mach supports LTE Cat. 9 3CA data transfer speed and is powered by a speedy 1.8GHz processor to deliver top performance and speed. The device comes equipped with a QHD IPS Quantum display for crisp, clear images, and a gently curved form factor for a perfect grip. Users will also appreciate the ability to take stunning photos in low light conditions with the large 1.55μm sensor camera.
X style differentiates itself with its elegant design boasting gracefully curving lines and extra-slim body. X max sports a large display for an enhanced viewing experience, making it the ideal phone for consuming multimedia content.
“Each X series smartphone pairs perfectly with its user by offering uncompromising quality and one truly outstanding feature that speak the user’s personal preference and lifestyle — all at a great value,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and the Mobile Communications Company. “The newly expanded X series demonstrates LG’s commitment to offering top flight performance with premium features at a satisfying price.”
Go to https://youtu.be/eIRZktJVewM to see the first video of the newest X series devices, X power.
Prices and exact dates of availability will be announced locally in each market.
