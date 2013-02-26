LG DEMONSTRATES ITS FIRST TD-LTE DEVICE AT MWC 2013

BARCELONA, Feb. 26, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) successfully co-demonstrated Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) service at Mobile World Congress 2013 in partnership with China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator. TD-LTE is a telecommunications technology for 4G LTE networks that differs from the widely adopted Frequency Division-LTE (FD-LTE) technology. China Mobile plans to roll out the TD-LTE network in the second half of this year. The demonstration at MWC 2013 was conducted using a modified Optimus G, LG’s flagship smartphone.

“TD-LTE has the potential to cover 2.7 billion people in Asia alone and today’s demonstration proves that this technology is ready for consumers,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “LG is committed to offering a range of TD-LTE smartphones based on our unrivaled leadership in 4G LTE technologies.”

LG will roll out TD-LTE-capable smartphones in China in the second half of the year when China Mobile launches its TD-LTE service.

