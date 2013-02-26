We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DEMONSTRATES ITS FIRST TD-LTE DEVICE AT MWC 2013
LG to Supply TD-LTE-capable Smartphones in China
BARCELONA, Feb. 26, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) successfully co-demonstrated Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) service at Mobile World Congress 2013 in partnership with China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator. TD-LTE is a telecommunications technology for 4G LTE networks that differs from the widely adopted Frequency Division-LTE (FD-LTE) technology. China Mobile plans to roll out the TD-LTE network in the second half of this year. The demonstration at MWC 2013 was conducted using a modified Optimus G, LG’s flagship smartphone.
“TD-LTE has the potential to cover 2.7 billion people in Asia alone and today’s demonstration proves that this technology is ready for consumers,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “LG is committed to offering a range of TD-LTE smartphones based on our unrivaled leadership in 4G LTE technologies.”
LG will roll out TD-LTE-capable smartphones in China in the second half of the year when China Mobile launches its TD-LTE service.
For more informationon LG's newest mobile products, visit the LG stand in Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via or visit the online newsroom at www.LGnewsroom.com/MWC2013.
