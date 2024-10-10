LG Drives B2B Growth With a Focus on Customer-Centric Business Solutions

Medical monitors are required to meet the medical device regulations of each country, as well as medical imaging display standards, such as DICOM Part 14. Delivering excellent image accuracy and reliability, these monitors are considered premium products with high entry barriers, and are recognized as high-value-added products. According to market research firm Omdia, the global medical monitor market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.5 billion in value by 2030. In markets such as North America and Europe, hospitals are required to use medical-grade monitors for the reviewing of medical images obtained from X-rays, endoscopies and other procedures. With these strict regulations in place, the market for medical-grade monitors is expected to grow significantly in the future.