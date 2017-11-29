LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP AND BUSINESS CHANGES TO ENHANCE COMPETITIVENESS

SEOUL, Nov. 30, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) announced the appointment of new executives to lead the Mobile Communications Company, Chief Technology Office and Global Marketing Center as part of its sweeping realignment to better address the challenges ahead. It also named the establishment of the new B2B Company, to expand upon its successful commercial operations and to consolidate existing business to business functions across various LG Electronics divisions.

Among the key changes are:

Hwang Jeong-hwan has been named president and CEO of the LG Mobile Communications Company while current president Juno Cho takes on a new role within LG’s parent company. Mr. Hwang, who has years of experience in R&D, was closely involved in developing one of LG’s first smartphones in 2009 as head of the CTO’s Multimedia R&D Lab.

Dr. Park Il-pyung, head of LG’s Software Center, will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer with current CTO Dr. Skott Ahn taking on a new position in LG Corp. Before joining LG, Dr. Park was Chief Technology Officer at Harman International and head of the Intelligent Computing Lab at Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Dr. Park received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University and holds a number of patents in the field of computing.

Han Chang-hee, most recently vice president of appliance marketing communications, has been tapped to lead LG’s worldwide marketing efforts as head of the Global Marketing Center. Brian Na, who led LG’s global marketing efforts for the past two years, will assume the role of president of LG’s Western Europe operations.

To expand upon its success in the commercial sector, LG is establishing the B2B Company to oversee all aspects of business-to-business product sales including energy, information displays, vertical solutions. Kwon Soon-hwang, formerly head of LG’s Business Solutions Company and head of LG’s India operations, has been named president of the newly-formed B2B Company.

The Convergence Business Development Center will be established to identify and initiate corporate-wide initiatives related to artificial intelligence, IoT solutions and device-to-device connectivity.

All appointments are effective as of Dec. 1, 2017 with promotions taking effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

# # #