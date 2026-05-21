LG Electronics Brings Korea’s Housewarming Culture to Southeast Asia

News Summary

LG Electronics is launching “Housewarming by LG,” a regional experiential campaign across Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia that translates Korea’s trending housewarming lifestyle into an immersive consumer experience.

The campaign invites local consumers into curated lifestyle spaces designed to feel like real homes, where they can naturally discover LG home appliances through K-lifestyle touchpoints including running, K-Beauty, personal styling and everyday home routines.

Kicking off in Vietnam on May 19, Thailand on June 4 and Indonesia on June 23, the campaign carries the message “Life’s Good, Made Better by K-Tech” and highlights LG’s Affectionate Intelligence as a technology that understands and adapts to diverse ways of living.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of “Housewarming by LG,” a regional experiential marketing campaign designed to bring Korea’s signature housewarming culture to Southeast Asian consumers.

The campaign kicked off on May 19 at Another Saigon, a brand experience venue in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and will roll out sequentially across the region with launches in Thailand on June 4 and Indonesia on June 23, creating immersive lifestyle spaces where local consumers can discover LG home appliances in authentic, everyday living environments.

“Southeast Asia has one of the most vibrant K-culture-engaged consumer bases in the world,” said Jaeseung Kim, Regional CEO of LG Electronics Asia Pacific. “Housewarming by LG is our way of opening our doors to local consumers and showing how LG’s Affectionate Intelligence truly understands the way people live.”

Reinterpreting Korea’s Trending Lifestyle Into a Consumer Experience

Inspired by Korea’s housewarming culture, in which guests are welcomed into a home to experience how someone truly lives, “Housewarming by LG” transforms this vibrant K-lifestyle moment into an engaging consumer experience.

Rather than presenting products in a conventional showroom format, the campaign invites visitors to walk through curated residential spaces that reflect real lifestyles, allowing them to discover firsthand how LG appliances bring convenience, comfort and genuine value to everyday life.

Each venue is designed to feel like an actual home, from the entryway to the kitchen, living room and dressing room, offering visitors a natural and intuitive way to interact with LG’s full range of innovative home appliances.

In the kitchen, visitors can try making Korean-style drinks and recipes using LG’s refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, which dispenses Craft Ice, cubed ice and crushed ice. In the living room, an LG air conditioner and air purifier work together to keep indoor temperature, humidity and air quality comfortable, while the LG StanbyME 2 invites guests to experience home workouts and everyday relaxation. In the dressing room, the LG WashTower™ uses AI to analyze laundry weight, soil level and fabric type to deliver an optimized wash and dry cycle, while the LG Styler lets visitors experience effortless clothing care and personal styling.

Two Lifestyles, One Vision: Affectionate Intelligence

A defining feature of the campaign is its recognition that no single lifestyle fits everyone. To bring this to life, LG has partnered with K-pop artists MINHO (SHINee) and Shin Ye Eun, each serving as the face of a distinct, character-driven lifestyle space that reflects how different people live, rest and move through their days.

MINHO’s Space centers on an active, social lifestyle built around running and meaningful moments. Drawing on MINHO’s personal connection to an energetic, on-the-go lifestyle, the space naturally connects Korea’s growing running culture with LG products suited to active daily living.

Ye Eun’s Space reflects a more personal, aesthetics-driven lifestyle rooted in K-Wellness and quiet individuality. Anchored by Ye Eun’s own lifestyle sensibilities, the space resonates deeply with millennial and Gen Z generation consumers across Southeast Asia who are already engaged with K-culture.

Though distinct in character, both spaces are united by a single message: LG’s Affectionate Intelligence is designed to understand and adapt to the diverse rhythms of modern life, helping every individual live better, every day.

K-Lifestyle as a Cultural Bridge

“Housewarming by LG” is a campaign that meets consumers where they are. By building the experience around K-lifestyle sensibilities that Southeast Asian consumers already know and love, LG brings its technology to life in an emotionally resonant way that feels personal, intuitive and culturally relevant.

Anchoring this vision with cultural authenticity, LG collaborated with MACHO’s SACHUNKI, a creative partner with a proven track record in spatial storytelling rooted in K-culture. This collaboration ensures that the physical spaces carry genuine cultural credibility, translating K-lifestyle aesthetics into a cohesive and immersive brand experience.

Extending the Experience Online

LG will amplify the campaign beyond its physical venues by releasing behind-the-scenes and highlight footage captured at each pop-up location across LG’s YouTube channel and social media platforms. This digital extension ensures the “Housewarming by LG” experience reaches consumers who are unable to attend in person, broadening the campaign’s impact across the wider Southeast Asian region.

A Growing Commitment to Cultural Connection

This campaign builds on a growing commitment by LG to connect with global audiences through culturally meaningful experiences. Earlier this year, at LG InnoFest 2026 APAC, held in Busan and attended by business partners and media from more than 20 Asia-Pacific countries, LG drew widespread acclaim for an exhibition hall designed around spaces from popular K-dramas, demonstrating the powerful resonance of Korean cultural storytelling in communicating LG’s innovation story.

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