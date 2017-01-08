Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ELECTRONICS EARNS “BEST OF THE BEST” CES 2017 HONORS FOR LG SIGNATURE SERIES W7 WALLPAPER TV

Corporate 09/01/2017

Technology Leader Receives More Than 120 CES Awards & Honors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2017 – LG Electronics (LG) won more than 120 awards at CES® 2017, leading the way with the coveted, official Engadget CES Best of the Best Awards, for LG’s revolutionary new LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K TV complemented by a variety of best-of-show honors for the W7 and LG Smart InstaView refrigerator. In addition to the top accolades from publications all over the world, LG was the recipient of 21 CES Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) across home appliance, home entertainment and mobile communications categories.

 

LG unveiled brand new LG SIGNATURE products at CES 2017, including the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W-series which leads wins with over 20 awards, employing a show stopping, entirely new Picture-on-Wall design. The LG Smart InstaView refrigerator followed in award wins, featuring a 29-inch touch LCD display, Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and a host of Wi-Fi-enabled features.

 

Awards earned by LG at CES 2017 include:

 

LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED TV: Engadget Best of CES: Best of the Best, Engadget Best of CES: Best TV Product, Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best TV, Men’s Health Editors’ Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best in Show, The Verge: Best TV, Advertising Age Best of CES, BGR Best of CES, CNET Best of CES 2017: The Best Thing We Saw, Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES, CNN Money Coolest Tech Products at CES, Dealerscope Best of CES, FOX News 10 Best Gadgets at CES, PCMag Best of CES: Best Television, Popular Mechanics Best of/Editors’ Choice CES Awards, Reviewed.com CES Editor’s Choice Winners, SlashGear: Best of CES, Sound & Vision/What Hi-Fi Stars of CES, Stuff Magazine Best TVs of CES 2017, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best TV, AVS Forum Best New Products of CES 2017, Tom’s Guide Best of CES, Tweaktown Best of CES, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, T3 12 Best Gadgets We’ve Seen at CES, UberGizmo Best of CES, 9to5Toys Best of CES, EFTM Best of the Best

 

LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator: Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best Home Appliance, Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice WinnersConsumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Techlicious CES Top PicksTechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice AwardsTechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards Best In-Home GizmoTom’s Guide Best of CES

 

LG Hub Robot: SlashGear: Best of CES, WIRED Best of CES, The Verge: Best Robot, The Telegraph Best Tech of the Week, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Chip Chick Best of CES

 

LG Gram 14: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals, Engadget: Best of CES: Best PC Finalist, MSPoweruser Best Windows Devices to Come Out of CES

 

LG Gram 15.6: Thorrot Best of CES

 

LG SJ9 Soundbar: Pocket-Lint Best Headphones and Speakers at CES, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best Audio Accessory

 

LG SJ7 Soundbar: EFTM Best Home Entertainment

 

LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Portable Media Players and Accessories

 

LG ProBeam: The Verge: Best Projector, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Audio/Video Components and Accessories

 

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair: Better Homes and Gardens CES Editors’ Choice 2017 Innovation Awards, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Major Appliances

 

LG 4-Door Refrigerator Door-in-Door, Dual View Camera: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

 

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

 

LG HOM-BOT Network Water Mop: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Smart Home

 

LG CordZero Handstick Vacuum: Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners

 

LG PJ9: ZDNet: Best Smartphones, IoT Products at CES

 

LG Airport Guide Robot: Advertising Age Best of CES

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED 65 G6: Tech50+ Boomie Awards: Best Television of the Year

 

LG Air Purifier PuriCare 360: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices

 

LG Super UHD TVs: Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES

 

LG Display 55-inch Transparent TV: Mashable Best Tech of CES 2017, Chip Chick Best of CES

 

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV: The Wall Street Journal Best of CES, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, Digital Entertainment Group Awards: Best 4K Ultra HD TV

 

LG Flat 65-inch Super UHD 4K TV – TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

 

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

 

LG 65-inch E7 OLED 4K TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

 

LG 65-inch 4K LED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays: Tech for a better world

 

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Tech for a better world

 

LG 75-inch 4K ULTRA HD LED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies

 

LG 31.5-inch 4-side Borderless UHD 4K HDR Monitor: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals

 

LG K8: TWICE Picks Awards: Smartphones & Tablets

 

LG V20: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

 

LG G5: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

 

LG FORCE: TWICE Picks Awards: Accessories

 

LG TONE Active+: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Headphones

 

LG ELECTRONICS: SMM Electronics Challenge Awards

 

For more information about LG’s products at CES 2017, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

 

# # #

#2017
