LG ELECTRONICS HONORED WITH 11 CES 2011 INNOVATIONS AWARDS

Excellence in Design and Innovation Recognized in Seven Categories;

Company Earns ‘Best of Innovations’ Distinction in Video Displays

LAS VEGAS, Jan 5, 2011 -– The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) recognized LG Electronics’ excellence in design and technology with 11 prestigious 2011 International CES® Innovations Awards, including “Best of Innovations” recognition in the Video Display category for a dramatic new 55-inch class FULL LED HDTV with 3D capability and Internet connectivity.

LG home appliances, business solutions and home entertainment products were honored with awards in nine highly-competitive categories: Video Displays, Online Audio/Video Content, Video Components, Portable Media Players, Integrated Home Systems, Computer Peripherals and Major Home Appliances.

“This marks yet another double-digit CES Innovations Awards achievement for LG,” said Peter Reiner, senior vice president, marketing, LG Electronics USA. “It is an honor to be recognized by industry experts for our commitment to providing consumers with innovative and intelligent features, intuitive functionality and sleek and stylish design.”

LG’s honorees for the 2011 awards include LED, LCD and plasma HDTVs, home theater systems, Network Blu-ray players and monitors, as well as laundry products and other home appliances. Innovations singled out by the judges include LG’s NANO FULL LED backlight technology and LG’s new NetCast 2.0™ service platform with a simple and intuitive interface to access Internet-delivered content, applications and other services.

CES Innovations Awards are selected annually by a panel of prominent industry designers, engineers and journalists who judge product entries on criteria including user value, aesthetics, innovative design, quality and contributions to quality of life. Sponsored by CEA and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America, the CES Innovations Awards highlight product advancements in technology design and engineering.

LG products will be displayed at the 2011 International CES, Jan. 6-9, 2011 in Las Vegas. The Innovations Design and Engineering Showcase will feature honorees by product category in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will also be featured at CES Unveiled: The Official Press Event of the International CES on January 4.

LG’s Innovations honorees were judged based on the following criteria:

• Engineering qualities, based on technical specs and materials used

• Aesthetic and design qualities

• Product’s intended use/function and user value

• Unique/novel features that consumers would find attractive

• How the design and innovation of the product compares to other products in the marketplace

According to CEA, products chosen as Innovations Awards honorees reflect innovative design and engineering of the entries. Examples may include the first time various technologies are combined in a single product or dramatic enhancements to previous product designs.