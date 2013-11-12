LG ELECTRONICS HONORED WITH 15 CES 2014 INNOVATIONS AWARDS

In the home appliance category, LG captured awards for its new double-oven electric range with EasyClean technology™ (LDE3037ST) and the LG Front Load Mega Capacity TurboWash™ Washer with steam technology (WM8000HVA). The new EasyClean range offers a host of performance features for today’s home chef, as well as enhanced convenience with LG’s proprietary EasyClean technology that cuts cleaning time from hours to minutes, without the use of high heat or chemicals. The LG clothes washer features the largest capacity in the industry at 5.2 cubic feet, so it can wash more clothes – including larger, bulky items – in fewer loads, saving time and money in energy usage. It also features LG’s innovative TurboWash™ technology which allows users to save up to 20 minutes per load, even with larger loads of laundry, while still offering outstanding cleaning performance.*