LG ELECTRONICS HONORED WITH 21 CES 2016 INNOVATION AWARDS

SEOUL, Nov. 11, 2015 ― The Consumer Technology Association (CTA®), formerly the Consumer Electronics Associate, is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) excellence in design and technology with 21 awards for innovative products to be on display at CES 2016 in Las Vegas from Jan. 6-9, 2016. LG received the prestigious 2016 CES® Innovation Awards in 10 highly competitive categories: Home Appliances, Computer Peripherals, Computer Hardware and Components, Accessible Tech, Smart Home, Video Displays, Headphones, Wearable Technologies, Wireless Handsets and Wireless Handset Accessories.

CES 2016 Innovation Award winners include LG’s breakthrough 77-inch 4K OLED TV for 2016, the all-new LG V10 smartphone and the revolutionary LG TWIN Wash™ with SideKick™ Pedestal Washer. This marks the fourth year in a row that LG’s OLED TVs and smartphones have earned CES Innovation Awards. Other LG products winning 2016 awards ― including 4K OLED TVs and 4K LCD/LED TVs, home appliances and mobile devices and accessories ― will be announced Jan. 5 during the 2016 CES.

“LG is committed to delivering Innovation for a Better Life and our 2016 CES Innovation Awards across 10 categories show we are doing fulfilling our brand promise,” said William Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics USA. “From our revolutionary OLED TVs to the groundbreaking TWIN Wash and everything in between, LG continues to deliver products that make consumers’ lives easier. We look forward to introducing our new products at CES in January.”

LG’s prolific OLED TV lineup has elevated the technology into an entirely new category of television. Winning the 2016 CES ‘Best of Innovations’ for video displays, LG’s 2016 77-inch 4K OLED TV was singled out by the award judges as an outstanding feat of modern engineering and design. In addition to its cutting-edge design aesthetic, LG’s revolutionary OLED display technology features HDR premium performance and delivers truly exceptional picture quality, with perfect blacks and incredible color, even at wide viewing angles. LG OLED TVs’ perfect blacks contribute to a contrast ratio 200 times deeper than that of an LCD panel and bring colors to life like never before. Rounding out LG’s CES Innovation Award-winning home entertainment products are new advanced projector, UltraWide™ monitor, and premium lightweight laptop products, building on the success of earlier models.

LG continues to take laundry to the next level with its TWIN Wash™ with SideKick™ pedestal washer, an industry-first home laundry innovation that allows users to run two separate loads of laundry at the same time. The SideKick, an additional washing machine in the pedestal placed under the LG front-load washer, is specifically designed to wash small custom-care laundry loads. It is compatible with most LG front-load washers available since 2009.

Another CES Innovation Award-winning laundry innovation, LG Styler, is a sleek new clothing management system that is an easy and time-saving way to maintain and refresh special care items such as suits, coats, blouses and sweaters. It is designed to minimize the frequency of trips to the dry cleaners to save consumers time and money while helping them look and feel their best.

The new LG V10 was also recognized by CTA for pushing the boundaries of mobile innovation. The V10 is a smartphone designed with creativity in mind, providing a rich multimedia experience ― both for video consumption and creation. The iconic new phone is designed for durability and features a Second Screen, Dual Front Cameras, Manual Video Mode and 32 bit Hi-Fi DAC, make the LG V10 a perfect choice for consumers seeking an award-winning gift this holiday season.

Other LG mobile products honored with 2016 CES Innovations Awards include the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, the LG TONE Active, and the LG Rolly Keyboard:

The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition is the first Android Wear device to feature cellular connectivity. Now consumers can even make calls from their watch and of course connect to Android smartphones or iOS devices.

The all-new LG TONE Active is the latest version of the best-selling Bluetooth headset. It fits snugly around the neck with a stay-put, contoured design, has a water resistance and features retractable earbuds for a sleek look.

The LG Rolly Keyboard is the industry first solid “rollable” wireless portable keyboard that folds up to fit easily inside one’s pocket, purse, backpack or briefcase. Simply unfold the Rolly to enable the auto reconnection function and connect easily to two different devices via Dual Pairing function.

“This marks the fourth year in a row that an LG smartphone has been recognized with a CES Innovation Award,” said Morris Lee, senior vice president and head of North American sales and marketing, LG Electronics MobileComm. “The LG V10, Watch Urbane 2nd Edition and our other award-inning products are further examples of LG’s commitment to mobile innovation.”

Sponsored by CTA and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America, the CES Innovation Awards highlight product advancements in technology design and engineering. CES Innovation Awards are selected annually by a panel of prominent industry designers, engineers and journalists who judge product entries on a variety of criteria including user value, aesthetics, innovative design, quality and contributions to quality of life.

LG has been honored with more than 170 CES Innovation Awards since the official U.S. launch of the LG brand at CES 2004.

