Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS TO SPONSOR 2015 ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP

Corporate 13/02/2015

Aiming to Raise Worldwide Profile of Cricket in Exciting and Innovative Ways

LG ELECTRONICS TO SPONSOR 2015 ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP

SEOUL, Feb. 13, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will sponsor the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2015 as the global partner of the ICC. As one of the biggest sports competitions in the world, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 will take place in Australia and New Zealand from February 14 to March 29 with 14 teams from countries including Australia, India, UAE, and UK. A supporter of ICC since 1999, LG will expand marketing activities around the ICC Cricket World Cup to raise interest in the sport beyond the Commonwealth.

 

To mark the biggest event in cricket, LG kicked off the “LG 100 Greatest Fans” campaign. Through this campaign, LG will give 14 winners from across the 14 participating countries the chance to travel to Melbourne to see the final match on March 29. Winners were selected based on photos, videos and messages submitted to the official website at www.lg100greatestfans.com. The names of the 100 Greatest Fans will be engraved on the benches at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, the venue for the opening match. And LG will contribute USD 50,000 toward the national youth team of the country with the most passionate supporters.

 

“This year marks the 17th year of LG’s partnership with international cricket,” said Wayne Park, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics Global Sales and Marketing Company. “As the long-term partner of the ICC, we wanted to reward the passion shown by cricket fans by bringing them together to share in the love of the sport and contribute to the success of the Cricket World Cup this year.”

 

To further celebrate the Cricket World Cup competition, LG is also coordinating more localized programs that appeal to the specific demands of cricket fans in each of the 14 participating countries.

 

LG is a proud sponsor of sports teams, leagues and international tournaments world over, including Bayer 04 Leverkusen of the German Bundesliga, LA Dodgers and Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in North America, and the LG Cup International Women’s Baseball Tournament.

 

# # #

#2015
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More