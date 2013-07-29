LG EXPANDS ACCESSORY OFFERINGS WITH PREMIUM SMARTPHONE CASE

SEOUL, July 30, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing a line of premium cases for its upcoming flagship device, LG G2, to be available at the same time as the smartphone. The aesthetically beautiful case, QuickWindowTM, is the newest addition to LG’s growing premium smartphone accessory lineup, which includes cases, headsets and portable chargers.

An opening or “window” on the cover of QuickWindowTM allows users to glance at various information displays without having to open the cover flap. With only a light swipe of a finger, the QuickWindowTM UX will appear in the window which users can view while on-the-go. Information that can be viewed through the QuickWindowTM cover include a clock, weather report, alarm, music player, incoming phone call details and incoming text messages.

“LG’s newest premium accessory delivers practical and stylish options while protecting the smartphone, which for many consumers is a significant investment,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our smartphone designers have in mind the type of case they’d like to see on their designs. So it made a lot of sense for LG designers to share with our customers their vision of the perfect accessory.”

The QuickWindowTMcase for the LG G2 will be available in seven different colors, including black, white, pink, purple, blue, mint and yellow. The cases will be available simultaneously with the launch of the LG G2.

