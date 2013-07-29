Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG EXPANDS ACCESSORY OFFERINGS WITH PREMIUM SMARTPHONE CASE

Corporate 30/07/2013

Convenient QuickWindowTM Case for LG G2 Available in Seven Colors

 

LG EXPANDS ACCESSORY OFFERINGS WITH PREMIUM SMARTPHONE CASE

 SEOUL, July 30, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will be introducing a line of premium cases for its upcoming flagship device, LG G2, to be available at the same time as the smartphone. The aesthetically beautiful case, QuickWindowTM, is the newest addition to LG’s growing premium smartphone accessory lineup, which includes cases, headsets and portable chargers.

 

An opening or “window” on the cover of QuickWindowTM allows users to glance at various information displays without having to open the cover flap. With only a light swipe of a finger, the QuickWindowTM UX will appear in the window which users can view while on-the-go. Information that can be viewed through the QuickWindowTM cover include a clock, weather report, alarm, music player, incoming phone call details and incoming text messages.

 

“LG’s newest premium accessory delivers practical and stylish options while protecting the smartphone, which for many consumers is a significant investment,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our smartphone designers have in mind the type of case they’d like to see on their designs. So it made a lot of sense for LG designers to share with our customers their vision of the perfect accessory.”

 

The QuickWindowTMcase for the LG G2 will be available in seven different colors, including black, white, pink, purple, blue, mint and yellow. The cases will be available simultaneously with the launch of the LG G2.

 

# # #

 

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More