LG G2 INTRODUCES NEW DIRECTION IN SMARTPHONE DESIGN

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone LG G2, the first smartphone introduced under LG’s new “G” Series for premium devices, exemplifying LG’s aim to bring forth more customer-centric innovations.

Nearly 700 guests from over 30 countries converged at the renowned Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Centerin New York for the global introduction of the device. Based on LG’s research of consumer lifestyles and behaviors, the smartphone offers users more real-life benefits such as ergonomic design, practical functions and an intuitive user experience.

“Our definition of innovation today is technology that truly resonates with consumers,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, who welcomed the guests to the event. “We have always listened to and learned from consumers in pursuit of innovation. We took these insights to new heights in developing LG G2, the most exciting and ambitious mobile phone in our company’s history.”

New Perspective in Smartphone Design

The LG G2 brings everything together in a device with comfortable, functional, convenient and beautiful design. The LG G2 shifts the paradigm in smartphone design by placing all the buttons on the rear of the device, making this the first smartphone to be completely devoid of side buttons. The unique Rear Key concept came from the realization when studying users that the larger the phone became, the more difficult it was to properly access the side keys. Moving the main buttons to the back of the phone gave users more control since this place was where individuals’ index fingers are naturally located. Researchers found that moving the buttons also resulted in fewer dropped phones when adjusting the volume while talking.

Long-pressing on the rear-mounted volume keys allows users to launch QuickMemoTM and the camera, making note taking and photo capturing even easier than before. And if the LG G2 is lying on a surface face up, there’s no need to lift the phone to access the power button on the back. With KnockON, the LG G2 can be powered on simply by tapping twice on the display.

Edge-to-Edge Display and Best-In-Class Power Capacity

LG upped the ante by incorporating a 5.2-inch Full HD display in the LG G2, the largest display designed for one-handed operation in today’s popular 2.7-inch width smartphone category. In addition to the expansive viewing experience, LG’s innovative Dual Routing technology reduced the phone’s bezel to a mere 2.65mm on the side edge. And with proven IPS technology, the LG G2 offers superior graphics, accurate colors and clear images without any distortion.

For more efficient energy usage, the LG G2 employs Graphic RAM (GRAM) technology. GRAM reduces the display’s energy use by up to 26 percent on a still frame and increases overall usage time on the device by approximately 10 percent. And with a generous 3,000mAh battery that is thoughtfully designed to take maximum advantage of the interior space, the LG G2 is more than ready for a full day’s work or play.

OIS and High Resolution for Great Pictures

The LG G2’s high-resolution camera comes equipped with Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) technology to prevent blurring, allowing for clearer, brighter and sharper images even when in motion or shooting in dim environments. Most current smartphone cameras with OIS tend to offer resolution in the 4MP to 8MP range. The G2 is unique in that it offers 13MP and OIS technology in a slim design without a protruding lens. And features such as Super Resolution and Multi-point AF help keep everything in focus, just like a standalone point-and-shoot digital camera.

Studio Quality Hi-Fi Sound

In recent years, there has been an increase in consumer demand for superior sound in smartphones as high-quality multimedia content becomes more ubiquitous. Smartphones have become hubs for entertainment of all kind — TV shows, movies, games — and consumers expect the sound to be just as good as the image. The LG G2 is the first smartphone on the market today to feature 24 bit/192kHz Hi-Fi playback that reproduces studio-like quality sound, far superior to a CD. Now consumers can hear a level of audio realism that hasn’t been possible before in a smartphone.

Practical UX Connected to Everyday Life

Research shows that the most frequently used smartphone features are the most basic ones that users often take for granted such as SMS, social networking, directions and of course, making phone calls. The LG G2 comes with a number of compelling user experience (UX) features that provide the most practical value by focusing on a smartphone’s most popular tasks:

– Answer Me — Automatically answers the call after lowering the ringtone when the phone is raised to one’s ear.

– Plug & Pop — Recommends options or related features to choose from when the earphone or USB cable is detected.

– Text Link —Allows information embedded in text messages to be selected and easily saved in a memo or calendar and searched on a map or the internet.

– QuickRemote — Not only can LG G2 be used to remotely control popular home entertainment devices, it can also learn from conventional remotes and be customized to operate multiple devices with flexible layouts and keys.

– Slide Aside — Enables easier multitasking by simply “sliding” open apps off to the side using a three-finger swipe.

– Guest Mode — Protects owner’s privacy by displaying only pre-selected apps when guests access the phone with a secondary unlock pattern.

Unmatched Performance with Next Generation LTE

The LG G2 runs on the industry’s most advanced mobile chipset, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 Processor and redefines the smartphone experience through stunning performance, rich graphics and outstanding battery efficiency. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Through a long-term partnership collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, LG was able to deploy the chipset integrated perfectly with the LG G2 hardware to offer powerful and yet stable performance.

Following the global launch event in New York City on August 7, the LG G2 will be rolled out in over 130 wireless carriers in the next eight weeks starting in South Korea followed by North America, Europe and other key markets. Specific dates for market availability will vary by region and carrier.

Key Specifications:

– Processor: 2.26GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 800 featuring quad Krait CPU

– Display: 5.2-inch Full HD IPS (1080 x 1920 pixels / 423 ppi)

– Memory: 32GB / 16GB

– RAM: 2GB LPDDR3 800MHz

– Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS / Front 2.1MP

– Battery: 3,000mAh

– Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2

– Size: 138.5 x 70.9 x 8.9mm

– Colors: Black / White

