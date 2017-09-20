LG HELPING CHALLENGED TEENS DREAM BIGGER DREAMS IN TECH

SEOUL, Sep. 21, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) is attempting to prove that amidst the criticism that the IT sector isn’t as inclusive as it could be when it comes to gender and age, one thing is certain – IT has no limitations when it comes to one’s physical capabilities.

To prove this point, LG is partnering with Rehabilitation International Korea (RI Korea) and organizing the seventh annual Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities in Hanoi, Vietnam from September 19-21. Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and LG will host this event sponsored by Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, UNESCAP, RI (Rehabilitation International) and Community Chest of Korea. Physically challenged middle and high school students from across 16 countries in the Asia region that includes China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Kazahstan, Uzbekistan and the Philippines among others, were selected to compete across several IT categories. Vietnam was selected as the host country in recognition of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the nation and the Republic of Korea.

Since its debut in 2011, the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities has pursued the goal to minimize the digital divide in the participants’ ability to access technology and improve their chances of finding meaningful careers. More importantly, the competition helps young adults increase their confidence and dream bigger dreams. “For me, this is a stepping stone to get into a university and become a photo editor,” said 17-year-old Nguyen Doan An of Hanoi.

Competitors will be judged by a panel made up of representatives from Korea’s top Seoul National University’s Computer Engineering Department, experts from LG Electronics’ R&D Center and IT specialists. The students will be evaluated on their ability to solve problems and think creatively using today’s technology tools. In addition to the invaluable experience, winners will receive cash prizes to assist with educational expenses.

“The challenges disabled individuals face in Asia won’t disappear overnight but with the proper training and attitude, we can help lower the barrier to entry into the IT workforce,” said Kim Young-lak, president of LG Electronics Vietnam. “LG is providing a foundation for today’s challenged youth to discover new possibilities and unleash their true potential. We are confident that these students will leave the competition knowing that they can achieve anything.”

