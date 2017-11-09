Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG HONORED WITH CES 2018 INNOVATION AWARDS

Corporate 10/11/2017

Sixth Consecutive CES Innovation Awards for LG OLED TVs,
Home Appliances and Flagship Smartphones

LG HONORED WITH CES 2018 INNOVATION AWARDS

SEOUL, Nov. 10, 2017 ― The Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with CES® 2018 Innovation Awards – led by multiple honors for LG OLED TVs and refrigerators to be unveiled in January.

 

This marks the sixth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs, home appliances and flagship smartphones all have received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at the annual consumer technology show known as CES®. LG also will receive its 12th CES Best of Innovations Award for a unique new product that will be introduced at the 2018 show.

 

LG earned CES 2018 Innovation Awards in eight highly competitive categories: Video Displays, Home Appliances, Wireless Handsets, Smart Home, Digital Imaging, Home Audio & Video Components, Computer Peripherals and Embedded Technologies.

 

Leading the company’s CES 2018 Innovation Award winners are multiple awards for both LG Door-in-Door® Refrigerators with SmartThinQ™ technology and for LG OLED TVs with perfect blacks, infinite contrast, expanded color gamut and the widest viewing angles. Other Innovation Award-winning LG products include a new washer and dryer, an advanced video projector, 4K UHD Smart TVs and more, all being introduced at CES 2018.

 

2018 CES Innovation Awards

 

Sponsored by CTA and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America, CES Innovation Awards highlight product advancements across technology design and engineering. The awards are selected annually by a panel of esteemed industry designers, engineers and journalists who judge submissions on a variety of criteria, which span user value, aesthetics, innovative design, quality and contributions to quality of life.

 

The full list of LG’s 2018 CES Innovation Awards, including yet another Best of Innovations Award, will be announced in conjunction with LG’s CES press conference at 08:00 PST on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

 

# # #

#2017
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More