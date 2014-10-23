LG INTRODUCES COMPANY’S FIRST MOBILE APPLICATION PROCESSOR

SEOUL, Oct. 24, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its first mobile application processor (AP) featuring eight-core architecture and LTE-A Cat.6 network capability for high performance and low energy consumption. The new AP, named NUCLUN, will make its debut this week in the “G3 Screen”, a smartphone developed specifically for the Korean market.

NUCLUN (pronounced NOO-klun) was designed using ARM® big.LITTLE™ technology for efficient multi-tasking capabilities. The AP employs four 1.5GHz cores (ARM Cortex-A15) for high performance and four 1.2GHz cores (ARM Cortex-A7) for less intensive processing. The number of performing cores can be adjusted based on the requirements of the task for maximum processing power or maximum energy savings. NUCLUN is designed to support the next generation of 4G networks, LTE-A Cat.6, for maximum download speeds of up to 225Mbps while retaining backward compatibility with current LTE networks.

“NUCLUN opens up a new chapter in LG’s history of innovation in the mobile industry,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With this in-house solution, we will be able to achieve better vertical integration and further diversity our product strategy against stronger competition. NUCLUN will give us greater flexibility in our mobile strategy going forward.”

As LG’s first smartphone equipped with NUCLUN, the G3 Screen inherits the design language, camera and UX features of the popular LG G3. The G3 Screen boasts an expansive, 5.9-inch Full HD IPS display and high fidelity 1W speaker for the ultimate smartphone experience. As the largest smartphone designed for LTE-A Cat.6 networks, the G3 Screen will deliver download speeds three times faster than regular 4G LTE networks for a truly smooth and satisfying multimedia experience.

KeySpecifications:

￭ Chipset: NUCLUN Octa-Core (1.5GHz Quad-Core +1.2GHz Quad-Core)

￭ Display: 5.9-inch Full HD IPS

￭ Memory: 32GB eMMC / 2GB RAM / MicroSD slot

￭ Camera: Rear 13MP OIS+ / Front 2.1MP

￭ Battery: 3,000mAh

￭ Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

￭ Size: 157.8x 81.8x 9.5mm

￭ Weight: 182g

￭ Network: LTE-ACat.6

￭ Colors: Black / White

# # #