LG KICKS OFF ‘PLAY & SHARE LG G2’ CAMPAIGN

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today launched its Play & Share LG G2 campaign, an online event providing consumers with the opportunity to experience the best features of LG’s latest premium smartphone before the device becomes available to the general public.

LG G2 was developed using a ‘human centric’ design philosophy whereby much of the smartphone’s innovations were driven by consumer feedback. Play & Share LG G2 will allow consumers to test drive the LG G2 without having to visit a retailer. Consumers will get the chance to interact with the most popular features of LG G2, with the following functions being demonstrated virtually:

– KnockON turns the device on and off by tapping the display twice;

turns the device on and off by tapping the display twice; – Audio Zoom enables zooming in on certain sounds when recording a video;

enables zooming in on certain sounds when recording a video; – QuickRemote gives the LG G2 the ability to remotely control popular home entertainment devices as well as learn from conventional remotes and can be customized to operate multiple devices with flexible layouts and keys;

gives the LG G2 the ability to remotely control popular home entertainment devices as well as learn from conventional remotes and can be customized to operate multiple devices with flexible layouts and keys; – 13MP Camera with Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) technology prevents blurry photos, allowing for clearer, brighter and sharper images even when in motion or shooting in dim environments;

technology prevents blurry photos, allowing for clearer, brighter and sharper images even when in motion or shooting in dim environments; – Guest Mode protects the owner’s privacy by displaying only pre-selected apps when guests access the phone via a secondary unlock pattern;

protects the owner’s privacy by displaying only pre-selected apps when guests access the phone via a secondary unlock pattern; – Capture Plus allows saving of an entire page in one shot, even if that page is larger than the screen itself.

Participants can become eligible for prizes by sharing information about the event on their social network sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Prizes include the LG G2, LG Bluetooth headset and Google Play Store gift cards.

The Play & Share LG G2 event will run from August 21 to September 11. The campaign website (http://g2-event.LGmobile.com) is available in seven languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

# # #