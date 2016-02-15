LG POSITIONED AS ASIA’S INNOVATION LEADER WITH NEW SIGNATURE LINEUP

SEOUL, Feb. 16, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to shake up the Asian appliance market with the unveiling of its new ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, at InnoFest Asia taking place in Korea from February 16-18. LG’s InnoFest roadshow began earlier this month in Dubai with an expo for partners in African and the Middle East and travels to Seoul this week.

LG InnoFest provides the company with the opportunity to showcase its diverse range of products including consumer electronics and home appliances for the benefit of regional business partners, retailers and media. This year’s edition of LG InnoFest Asia will give approximately 300 dealers and journalists from 15 countries across the region, including Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, the chance to gain hands-on experience with LG’s latest innovations.

On the first day of the event, products from LG’s all-new premium LG SIGNATURE brand, such as the OLED TV and Twin Wash™ washing machine, will be showcased and demonstrated. Executives including LG H&A Company President and CEO Jo Seong-Jin, LG’s Global Marketing Officer Brian Na and Asia Regional Head Chris Yi will be on hand to discuss LG’s premium products and technologies as well as the company’s plans for future partnerships.

Since its founding, LG has been committed to making life better for consumers in Asia with air conditioners that repel mosquitos, air purifiers that cleanse the air that family members breathe, audio systems developed with Asian ears in mind and gorgeous TVs that the entire family can enjoy together. This formula of discovering and delivering the needs of Asian customers is what has made LG one of the top brands in the region.

“This event presents a great opportunity for LG to highlight its advanced technologies and designs. Personally, I’m excited to finally see the LG SIGNATURE lineup for myself,” said Ma. Teresa Tiong Cheng, president of Star Appliance, the Philippines’ largest electronics retailer. “With LG having built its brand on reliability, we hope that we can maintain our win-win partnership with the electronics leader in the years to come”.

Participants in LG InnoFest will get the opportunity to visit the world-famous N Seoul Tower where a massive OLED display made up of 248 individual 55-inch LG OLED TVs will allow guests to experience the amazing picture quality of LG’s OLED technology firsthand.

“We are committed to developing innovative products and mutually-beneficially marketing activities to strengthen LG’s position as Asia’s most dynamic premium brand in the eyes of both partners and consumers,” said Chris Yi. “Events such as InnoFest allow us to give audiences a close up view of our newest products, which have to be seen to be truly appreciated.”

