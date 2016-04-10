LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2016

SEOUL, Apr. 11, 2016 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2016.

Tentative consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2016 is KRW 13.36 trillion and operating profit is KRW 505.2 billion. Revenues are expected to be 4.5 percent lower than the same period the year prior while operating profit will be 65.5 percent higher year-over-year.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2016 1Q 2015 4Q QoQ (%) 2015 1Q YoY (%) SALES 13,362.1 14,560.1 -8.2 13,994.4 -4.5 OPERATING PROFIT 505.2 349.0 44.8 305.2 65.5

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

# # #