LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2017

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2017 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2017.



-

Tentative consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 is KRW 14.7 trillion and operating profit is KRW 921.5 billion. Revenues are expected to be 9.7 percent higher and operating profit 82.4 percent higher than the same period the year prior