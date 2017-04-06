We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2017
SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2017 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2017.
Tentative consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 is KRW 14.7 trillion and operating profit is KRW 921.5 billion. Revenues are expected to be 9.7 percent higher and operating profit 82.4 percent higher than the same period the year prior
(Unit: KRW bn)
|2017 1Q
|2016 4Q
|QoQ (%)
|2016 1Q
|YoY (%)
|SALES
|14,660.5
|14,777.7
|-0.8
|13,362.1
|9.7
|OPERATING PROFIT
|921.5
|-35.2
|N/A
|505.2
|82.4
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.
# # #