LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for First-Quarter 2021

SEOUL, Apr. 7, 2021 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2021.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 18.8 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 with an operating profit of KRW 1.5 trillion. Revenue and operating profit increased 27.7 percent and 39.2 percent, respectively, from the same quarter the previous year.

Both quarterly revenue and operating profit are the highest in the company’s history.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.