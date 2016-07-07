Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2016

Corporate 08/07/2016
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2016

SEOUL, July  8, 2016 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2016.

 

Tentative consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2016 is KRW 14 trillion and operating profit is KRW 584.6 billion. Revenues are expected to be 0.5 percent higher than the same period the year prior while operating profit will be 139.5 percent higher year-over-year.

 

                                                                                                                                               (Unit: KRW bn)

 2016 2Q2016 1QQoQ (%)2015 2QYoY (%)
SALES14,001.713,362.14.813,925.70.5
OPERATING PROFIT584.6505.215.7244.1139.5

 

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

 

# # #

