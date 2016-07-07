LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2016

SEOUL, July 8, 2016 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2016.

Tentative consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2016 is KRW 14 trillion and operating profit is KRW 584.6 billion. Revenues are expected to be 0.5 percent higher than the same period the year prior while operating profit will be 139.5 percent higher year-over-year.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2016 2Q 2016 1Q QoQ (%) 2015 2Q YoY (%) SALES 14,001.7 13,362.1 4.8 13,925.7 0.5 OPERATING PROFIT 584.6 505.2 15.7 244.1 139.5

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

# # #