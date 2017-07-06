LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2017

SEOUL, July 7, 2017 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2017.

Tentative consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 is nearly KRW 14.6 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 664.1 billion. Revenues are expected to be 3.9 percent higher with operating profit 13.6 percent higher than the same period the year prior.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2017 2Q 2017 1Q QoQ (%) 2016 2Q YoY (%) SALES 14,555.2 14,657.2 – 0.7 14,002.9 3.9 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 664.1 921.5 – 27.9 584.6 13.6

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

